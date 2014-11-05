Nov 5 ING Groep Nv :

* ING Group 3Q14 net result 928 million euro (0.24 euro per share)

* ING Bank 3Q14 underlying net prot of 1,123 million euro, up from 820 million euro in 3Q13 and eur 923 million in 2q14

* Bank continued to grow its capital base ending the third quarter of 2014 with a fully-loaded common equity Tier 1 ratio of 11.1 pct, up from 10.5 pct at the end of June 2014

* Clear results of aqr and stress test represent confirmation of ING's strong capital position, resilient balance sheet and prudent management approach