AMSTERDAM, March 22 ING disclosed in
its annual report published last week that it is being targeted
by Dutch prosecutors in a criminal investigation into money
laundering and corruption that could result in significant
fines.
A company spokesman on Wednesday confirmed the
investigation, which was disclosed on page 232 of the company's
annual report. But he could not confirm a report in Dutch
newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad that the investigation is
linked to a case in which prosecutors said bribes were paid to
the daughter of the former president of Uzbekistan by several
telecommunications companies, including Vimpelcom, which is
based in Amsterdam.
The paper cited a Dutch prosecution spokeswoman.
ING Spokesman Raymond Vermeulen said the bank could not
comment beyond the annual report statement.
"ING Bank is the subject of criminal investigations by Dutch
authorities regarding various requirements related to the
on-boarding of clients, money laundering, and corrupt
practices," the statement said.
It said it had also received requests for information from
U.S. authorities and is cooperating.
The bank said it could not predict the outcome of the
investigation but it is possible it will result in significant
penalties.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)