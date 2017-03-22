AMSTERDAM, March 22 A corruption investigation into Dutch financial services company ING Groep includes past "irregular transactions" between telecoms company VimpelCom and Uzbek officials, Dutch prosecutors said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors said they are examining transactions involving subsidiary ING Bank NV.

"The bank is suspected of having failed to report, or report in a timely fashion, irregular transactions," prosecutors said in a statement. "It is suspected of having enabled international corruption and money laundering."

VimpelCom announced in February 2016 that it would pay $795 million to resolve U.S. and Dutch probes into a bribery scheme in Uzbekistan in the second largest global anti-corruption settlement in history.

