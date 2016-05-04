BRIEF-Luxottica says to delist from New York stock exchange
* to voluntarily delist from New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) after trading volumes have shifted significantly to the Italian market
May 4 ING Americas, part of the ING Group , appointed Andrea Puerto country representative for Colombia.
Puerto joins from Banco Itau, where she was manager of corporate banking.
She will be based in Bogota. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S