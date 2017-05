July 7 ING Bank, a part of ING Groep NV , said Gerrit Stoelinga would succeed Mark Newman as head of wholesale banking in Asia, effective Sept. 1.

Stoelinga, who joined ING Bank in 1999, is currently the firm's global head of International Trade & Commodity Finance (ITEF) and co-head of Structured Finance.

He will be based in Singapore, ING Bank's regional headquarters in Asia. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)