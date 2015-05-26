AMSTERDAM May 26 ING, the Netherlands' largest bank, said it would sell a further tranche of shares in its former insurance subsidiary NN Group, bringing its stake in the insurer down to 42 percent, a level at which ING will once again be free to make acquisitions.

The former bancassurer, once a globe-spanning player, was ordered by the European Commission to sell its insurance subsidiary under the terms of its the 10 billion-euro bail-out by the Dutch state in 2008 and was forbidden from making acquisitions until its stake in NN fell below 50 percent.

NN Group will pay some 150 million euros for the 45 million shares, following which ING's stake in the insurer will fall from 54.8 percent to 42.4 percent.

The bank has previously said it has no immediate acquisition plans. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Greg Mahlich)