AMSTERDAM May 26 ING, the Netherlands'
largest bank, said it would sell a further tranche of shares in
its former insurance subsidiary NN Group, bringing its
stake in the insurer down to 42 percent, a level at which ING
will once again be free to make acquisitions.
The former 'bancassurer' group was ordered by the European
Commission to sell its insurance subsidiary under the terms of
its 10 billion-euro bail-out by the Dutch state in 2008 and was
forbidden from making acquisitions until its stake in NN fell
below 50 percent.
The 45 million shares ING is selling were worth around 1.2
billion euros ($1.3 billion) at Tuesday's closing price. NN
Group will buy 150 million euros' worth of the shares as part of
the offering, a bank spokesman said, and it would not issue or
sell any new shares.
The sale will take the form of an accelerated bookbuilding
offer to institutional investors.
The bank has previously said it has no immediate acquisition
plans. The spokesman said the bank would not comment on any
acquisition plans.
($1 = 0.9194 euros)
