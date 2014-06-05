MOVES-Laurencin to join Nomura as head secondary loan trader
LONDON, April 25 Tristan Laurencin is set to join Nomura as head secondary loan trader, banking sources said on Tuesday.
AMSTERDAM, June 5 The Dutch banking group ING intends to seek a listing for its insurance arm within one to two months, its chief executive said at a news conference on Thursday.
"The intention is to float after you finish the prospectus, which would be one to two months, you would expect, but it really depends in the end on market circumstances," said Ralph Hamers, ING's chief executive.
The company announced the floatation of NN Group, its insurance subsidiary, earlier on Thursday. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by William Hardy)
LONDON, April 25 Tristan Laurencin is set to join Nomura as head secondary loan trader, banking sources said on Tuesday.
RYBINSK, Russia, April 25 Russian authorities understand the concerns of export-focused companies about the rouble's recent appreciation and are looking into possible ways to address the situation, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.