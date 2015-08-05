AMSTERDAM Aug 5 ING, the largest Dutch lender, reported second-quarter earnings in line with analysts' expectations on Wednesday, with loans and deposits growing amid a European recovery.

The company's banking arm reported an underlying net result of 1.12 billion euros ($1.22 billion), a 21 percent increase from 923 million euros in the second quarter of 2014.

Analysts polled by Reuters had expected an underlying net result of 1.12 billion euros.

CEO Ralph Hamers said the numbers were "driven by robust loan and deposit growth and lower risk costs."

The bank said it won 600,000 new customers during the quarter. ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)