AMSTERDAM May 10 ING Group, the Netherlands' largest financial services company, reported lower-than-expected first-quarter earnings on Tuesday, blaming higher "regulatory costs."

Underlying net result was 842 million euros ($958 million), down 29 percent from 1.19 billion euros in the same period a year earlier, due to a mix of higher regulatory costs and lower revenues at its financial markets unit.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had estimated an average underlying net result of 848 million euros.

ING made higher contributions to deposit guarantee schemes in several countries and to Europe's single resolution fund to wind down banks that fail.

That increased its regulatory costs to 496 million euros from 174 million euros a year earlier.

Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said the company is looking for ways to offset the higher costs, which pushed its cost-income ratio to 64.5 percent from 51.7 percent.

On other metrics, the bank performed well.

"Customers entrusted ING with an additional 8.8 billion euros of net deposits and we extended 7.1 billion euros of net core lending. Margins remained healthy, supporting the higher quarterly interest result," Hamers said in a statement.

ING's interest result increased by 2.3 percent to 3.25 billion euros, while net interest margin improved to 1.51 percent from 1.47 percent.

Provisions for bad loans fell to 265 million euros from 432 million euros in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 0.8793 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)