BRIEF-Acsion saye HEPS for year at 47 cents vs 45.9 cents yr ago
* Revenue for group for year ended 2017 was r524.8 million (2016: r453.3 million)
AMSTERDAM Feb 2 ING Groep, the largest Dutch financial services company, reported on Thursday better than expected fourth-quarter underling income of 4.45 billion euros ($4.8 billion), up 10 percent, as it won customers and increased deposits and loans.
Analysts polled for Reuters had seen underlying income on average at 4.22 billion euros, from 4.04 billion in the same period of 2015.
($1 = 0.9266 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Yao Capital to raise $250 mln for its first U.S. dollar fund