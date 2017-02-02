AMSTERDAM Feb 2 ING Groep, the largest Dutch financial services company, reported on Thursday better than expected fourth-quarter underling income of 4.45 billion euros ($4.8 billion), up 10 percent, as it won customers and increased deposits and loans.

Analysts polled for Reuters had seen underlying income on average at 4.22 billion euros, from 4.04 billion in the same period of 2015.

