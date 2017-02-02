(Adds detail, background)

AMSTERDAM Feb 2 ING Groep, the Netherlands' largest financial services company, reported a better than expected 63 percent jump in fourth-quarter pretax income on Thursday, helped by one-off gains, stable lending margins and a growing customer base.

The company has been outperforming its rivals by focusing on digital platforms such as mobile phone and online banking while minimising costs for physical offices.

Pretax income came in at 1.96 billion euros ($2.12 billion) for the quarter, against 1.2 billion euros in the same period of 2015 and a consensus forecast of 1.5 billion euros among analysts polled for Thomson Reuters.

ING's shares, which have risen by 37 percent over the past year, were up 1.1 percent at 13.64 euros by 0843 GMT.

Underlying income, which strips out certain operating costs, rose 10 percent to 4.46 billion euros after boosting customer numbers, most notably in Germany, where it added a record 50,000 new accounts.

That helped to boost lending by 6.5 percent to 34.8 billion euros, while the net interest margin improved to 1.52 percent from 1.47 percent. Provisions for bad loans were dropped to 138 million euros from 302 million euros.