AMSTERDAM Feb 4 ING, the Netherlands' largest lender, reported better than expected fourth quarter earnings on Thursday, on growth in its retail operations, with mortgage lending and its German operations strong.

Underlying net result was 822 million euros ($911 million), from 548 million euros in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters had seen underlying net result at 765 million euros. ($1 = 0.9022 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)