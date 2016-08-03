BRIEF-National Bank Of Kuwait Egypt unit signs $300 mln loan agreement with SUMED
* Egypt unit signs $300 million loan agreement with Arab Petroleum Pipelines Co(SUMED) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
AMSTERDAM Aug 3 ING Group, the largest Dutch financial services company, on Wednesday reported nearly 27 percent higher net earnings for the second quarter due to strong lending growth, beating market expectations.
ING said in a statement that its underlying net earnings came in at 1.4 billion euros ($1.57 billion).
Analysts polled for Reuters had expected an average underlying net result of 1.06 billion euros, or a drop of around 5 percent. ($1 = 0.8920 euros) (Reporting By Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)
* Signs contracting agreement worth 112.5 million riyals with ICT for second phase of Madinat Al Mawater project