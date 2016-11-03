* Earnings beat expectations; net interest margin rises

* CEO says company had a record quarter in "challenger" markets

* Lending grows by 3.6 billion euros (Updates with CEO, analyst comment, shares)

By Toby Sterling

AMSTERDAM, Nov 3 Dutch bank ING on Thursday reported a stronger-than-expected 22 percent rise in third-quarter underlying net profit on growth in interest income and margins and a strong showing from new markets, where it is growing via online banking.

The Netherlands' largest bank, which has recovered from a state bailout during the financial crisis, has begun a new round of cost cutting to invest in technology, especially its smart phone offerings. Last month, it announced plans for 7,000 job cuts.

The strategy is paying off as ING's third-quarter profit beat followed a strong second-quarter result in August which had pushed the bank's shares up as much as 9 percent.

The shares were up 4.6 percent at 1046 GMT, outperforming a 1.5 percent rise in the European banking index.

CEO Ralph Hamers has focused on streamlining technology platforms, improving mobile phone software and expanding with as little physical infrastructure as possible.

Hamers said this had contributed to record results in growth markets such as Poland, Romania and Turkey, as well as mature markets where ING is a "challenger" to entrenched competition, such as Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Austria and the Czech Republic.

"You see that we really do have a more efficient model in the challenger and growth markets," he told analysts on a conference call, referring to the bank's high-tech approach in these countries. He pointed to a fall in ING's cost/income ratio to 50.6 percent from 56.1 percent a year ago.

UBS analyst Anton Kryachok, who rates shares a "Buy", said in a note the profit beat was driven by "stronger revenues, lower costs, and better (lower) provisions" for bad loans.

ING's underlying net profit of 1.34 billion euros ($1.49 billion) came in ahead of the average estimate of 1.11 billion euros by nine analysts polled by Reuters, and increased from 1.09 billion euros in the same period a year earlier.

The earnings featured 3.6 billion euros in net lending growth, which the company said was well diversified across retail and wholesale banking.

Interest income rose 7.8 percent to 3.39 billion euros, and net interest margins increased to 1.55 percent from 1.46 percent, while commission income increased 16 percent to 605 million euros.

The company said the increase in margins was due in part to lower rates paid on retail deposits. ING achieved this when many banks are struggling to maintain margins with interest rates remain near historic lows.

A strong performance at ING's 'financial markets' lending also helped. This includes structured products with high margins that customers use to hedge risks.

($1 = 0.8999 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Jane Merriman)