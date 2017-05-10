AMSTERDAM May 10 ING Groep, the
largest Dutch financial services company, on Wednesday reported
better than expected first-quarter net profit of 1.14 billion
euros ($1.24 billion) on strong loan growth, stable costs and
fewer bad loans.
Analysts polled for Reuters had seen the underlying net
result at 1.02 billion euros, from 1.257 billion euros in the
same period a year ago. The 2016 figures were helped by a
one-time profit of 506 million euros from the sale of shares in
former subsidiary NN Group.
($1 = 0.9181 euros)
(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Stephen Coates)