AMSTERDAM May 10 ING Groep, the largest Dutch financial services company, on Wednesday reported better than expected first-quarter net profit of 1.14 billion euros ($1.24 billion) on strong loan growth, stable costs and fewer bad loans.

Analysts polled for Reuters had seen the underlying net result at 1.02 billion euros, from 1.257 billion euros in the same period a year ago. The 2016 figures were helped by a one-time profit of 506 million euros from the sale of shares in former subsidiary NN Group. ($1 = 0.9181 euros) (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Stephen Coates)