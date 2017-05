AMSTERDAM Oct 12 * ING plans to consolidate its equity, derivatives and currency trading activities in London, Het Financieele Dagblad reports

* ING currently has around 60 traders in Amsterdam and 30 in Brussels.

* The move to pull traders from Amsterdam and Brussels to London is part of a reorganization announced last week.

* Bond and commodities trading desks will remain open in Amsterdam and Brussels, paper says. (Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Adrian Croft)