AMSTERDAM May 9 Dutch financial services group ING said on Wednesday it will start talks with the European Commission about a European court ruling, a move which could reduce the extent of the restructuring it must do after receiving state aid in 2008.

ING may sell fewer assets after it won a court challenge against an EU ruling in March on its 10 billion euro ($13.3 billion) bailout during the credit crisis. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)