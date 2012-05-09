AMSTERDAM May 9 Dutch bank and insurer ING's sale and review process of its Asian insurance and investment management business is going well and the group will know more about the outcome at the end of the second quarter, the chief executive said on Wednesday.

"Sales in Asia - we believe we will know more at the end of the second quarter. This process is running, it's running well. There is a lot of interest but I cannot make any more comment," Jan Hommen said on a conference call with journalists. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Sara Webb)