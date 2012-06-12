BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
AMSTERDAM, June 12 Dutch banking group ING said on Tuesday it has agree to a settlement with the U.S. authorities to pay a penalty of $619 million following an investigation into its compliance with U.S. economic sanctions and dollar payment practices.
ING Bank took a provision in the first quarter to cover this, ING said in a statement.
