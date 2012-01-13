RPT-Telenor CEO says no plans to sell units in central, eastern Europe
OSLO, June 13 Telenor has no plans to sell any of the companies it owns in central and eastern Europe, the company's chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.
AMSTERDAM Jan 13 Dutch financial services group ING said on Friday it will not pay a dividend until it has repaid all of its state aid received during the credit crisis and has met Basel III capital and liquidity requirements.
ING also said in a statement it expected to save 300 million euros in costs by 2015 thanks to "procurement initiatives" but further structural measures were needed to reach ING's long term cost-income ratio target of 50 percent.
TORONTO, June 13 Hudson's Bay Co could face investor pressure to monetize a portion of its $10 billion-plus global real estate portfolio at the Canadian retailer's annual shareholder meeting on Tuesday amid skepticism that last week's restructuring plans aimed at saving $350 million will be insufficient to battle a tough real estate market.