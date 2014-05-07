LONDON May 7 Dividends will "feature prominently" in the stock market listing of ING 's insurance arm, the chief financial officer of the Dutch group said on Wednesday.

"We are in the process of preparing for the IPO (initial public offering), it's fair to say that dividends will feature prominently in the IPO and equity story," Patrick Flynn told analyts on a conference call.

Earlier, ING said it had secured regulatory approval for the IPO, which is expected to happen later this year and marks the last major restructuring for ING in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

The group is putting 850 million euros ($1.18 billion)of capital into the insurer, and anchor investors have committed 1.275 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7177 euros) (Reporting By Laura Noonan; Editing by Steve Slater)