EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
HONG KONG Feb 23 ING Groep NV is planning to sell its three Asian insurance joint ventures separately from its other Asia assets so that the overall sale is not held up by negotiations with partners, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.
ING has insurance joint ventures in China, India and Korea. In China, it is partnered with Bank of Beijing Life Insurance ; in India, its partner is Vysaya Life Insurance, while in Korea it has a tie-up with KB Life Insurance.
ING's investment banking division would advise on the joint venture sales, one of the sources said.
The sources declined to be identified as they were not authorised to speak to the media. ING declined to comment on the process. (Reporting By Clare Baldwin and Denny Thomas; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has