BRIEF-KBL Merger prices its IPO of 10 mln units at $10 per unit
* Kbl Merger Corp IV announces pricing of $100 million initial public offering
HONG KONG Feb 14 Dutch financial services group ING plans to sell its remaining stake in South Korea's KB Financial Group Inc in a deal valued at up to $675 million, IFR reported on Thursday.
ING is offering its 19.4 million shares in KB Financial in a range of 37,480-37,750 won each, equivalent to a discount of up to 1.4 percent to Thursday's close of 38,000 won, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch was hired as sole bookrunner on the deal, IFR said.
($1 = 1086.9500 Korean won) (Reporting by Daniel Stanton and Fiona Lau; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)
June 1 Tesla Inc Chief Executive Elon Musk and Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Robert Iger said on Thursday they would leave White House advisory councils after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the United States from the Paris climate accord.