U.S. office vacancy rate flat in first quarter - Reis
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
AMSTERDAM, April 19 Dutch bank and insurance group ING Groep NV said on Friday it has agreed to sell its 49 percent stake in Korean insurance company KB Life to joint venture partner KB Financial Group for 166.5 billion won ($148.2 million).
The divestment is part of ING's split of bank and insurance operations mandated by the European Commission in return for receiving Dutch state aid in 2008 and 2009.
($1 = 1123.7000 Korean won)
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Matt Driskill)
April 4 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 15.8 percent in the first quarter of 2017, compared with the fourth quarter of 2016, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
April 5 Australian shares ticked up modestly on Wednesday, supported by gains in material and energy stocks amid a backdrop of cautious trade before a potentially tense meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping later this week.
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_04052017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 11:00 am: Budget session of Parliament continues in New Delhi. 6:00 pm: Federal cabinet meets in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - EURO ZONE OUTLOOK We take a look at the economic outlook for t