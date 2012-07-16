BRIEF-Geneva Finance declares a final dividend of 2.0 NZ cents per share
* Declares a final dividend of 2.0 NZ cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, July 16 KB Financial Group Inc submitted a main bid for ING Groep's South Korean insurance business, t he local Maeil Business Newspaper reported Monday.
ING Life Insurance Company Korea, ING's unlisted South Korean insurance unit, was worth 2 trillion won ($1.74 billion) in net assets as of end of March according to the firm's regulatory filing.
* Recurring premium new business was up 8 pct while single premium new business was down 14 pct for 9 months ended March 31