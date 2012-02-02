SEOUL Feb 2 South Korea's Korea Life Insurance said on Thursday the company was reviewing the feasibility of bidding for ING Groep's Asia-Pacific insurance operations.

The South Korean life insurance firm said in a regulatory filing that nothing had been decided yet, declining to provide further details.

Its interest comes as the prospective sale of ING's Asian insurance operations is expected to draw heavy interest from its bigger rivals. (Reporting by Ju-min Park; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)