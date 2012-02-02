* Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley expected to advise

* Korea Life expresses interest in ING's Asia ops

* Other Korean institutions eyeing bids for ING's Korea assets

By Denny Thomas and Ju-min Park

HONG KONG/SEOUL, Feb 2 AIA Group was expected to name Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley as advisers for a possible bid that could be worth more than $6 billion for ING's Asian insurance operations, sources said on Thursday.

The deal, potentially Asia's second-biggest insurance sale ever, offers instant access to the region's fast growing life insurance market and there are several potential suitors.

Earlier on Thursday, Korea Life Insurance Co Ltd said that it is reviewing the feasibility of bidding for ING's Asia-Pacific insurance operations.

Investment banks are competing hard for a role in the deal and a cut of an estimated $60 million in combined deal fees, according to Thomson Reuters/Freeman & Co. The selection of the two banks is seen as a big win, as AIA is viewed as a strong candidate to buy the ING assets.

AIA, 33 percent owned by American International Group Inc , had asked four banks to make pitches to advise the company through the auction.

Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan are advising ING on the process. ING's shares were trading up 2 percent.

AIA, headed by former Prudential plc CEO Mark Tucker, listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange in 2010 through a $20.5 billion IPO.

AIA, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley declined comment.

Korea Life, which has already lodged an initial bid for local peer Tong Yang Life Insurance Co Ltd, said in a regulatory filing that no decision had been made on the ING bid, without providing further details.

ING operates in seven Asian countries, but its largest presence is in South Korea and Japan. In its most recent results, for the third quarter of 2011, those two countries accounted for a combined 77 percent of new sales.

Given the heavy bias of two mature Asian markets in ING's Asian portfolio, analysts and bankers have said that some suitors could prefer a break-up of the business.

Korean banking groups KB Financial Group Inc and Woori Finance Holdings Co Ltd are also looking at ING's Korean assets, banking sources said earlier, adding that they might be interested in bidding if ING were willing to sell its Korean operations separately.

ING's Korean operations are slightly larger than its business in Japan; in the first three quarters of 2011, ING Life Korea contributed about 43 percent of ING Asia's gross premiums and about 39 percent of underlying profit.