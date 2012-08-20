HONG KONG Aug 20 Korea Life Insurance Co Ltd
is unlikely to pursue the purchase of Dutch insurer
ING's Southeast Asian life insurance operations, a
spokesman for the Korean firm's parent, Hanwha Group, said on
Monday.
Chang Il-hyung told reporters that Korea Life had competed
fiercely to acquire ING's Southeast Asian life insurance
business, but in many ways Hanwha Group appeared to be in a
disadvantageous position.
"You can view [Korea Life] as discontinuing attempts to
acquire [ING's Southeast Asian business]," he added.
Hanwha Group Chairman Kim Seung-youn was jailed last week
after receiving a four-year sentence for breach of trust. Korea
Life is a unit of Hanwha Group.
