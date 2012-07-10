July 10 ING U.S. Inc on Tuesday sold $850 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER:ING US INC AMT $850 MLN COUPON 5.500 PCT MATURITY 7/15/2022 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.946 FIRST PAY 1/15/2013 MOODY'S Baa3 YIELD 5.507 PCT SETTLEMENT 7/13/2012 S&P BBB-MINUS SPREAD 400 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS