WARSAW Dec 7 ING Bank Slaski :

* It will be more difficult for the Polish unit of ING , ING Bank Slaski, to pay out a dividend from its 2016 profit due to the financial market regulator's new restrictions, ING Bank Slaski CEO said on Wednesday.

* "Dividend payout for 2016 will be more difficult. It applies to the whole sector and to our bank too," Brunon Bartkiewicz told reporters at the sidelines of a banking conference.

* For 2015, ING Bank Slaski paid out a dividend of 4.3 zlotys per share.

* Polish financial market regulator KNF has imposed more restrictions on dividend payouts by banks with foreign exchange-denominated loan portfolios so they boost capital and are able to tackle potential legal risks related to converting Swiss franc mortgages, KNF said late on Tuesday. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goettig)