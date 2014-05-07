BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices $1.04 bln multifamily DUS REMIC under its GeMS program
* Fannie Mae prices $1.04 billion Multifamily DUS Remic (FNA 2017-M1) under its GeMS program
LONDON May 7 Dutch financial group ING made underlying profits of 988 million euros ($1.38 billion) in the first quarter of the year, missing expectations, as loan losses remained high despite a better outlook for the Dutch economy.
A Reuters poll of ten analysts predicted underlying net profits of 1.103 billion euros for the group, which is selling its insurance arm later this year. On Wednesday, ING said it would inject 850 million euros into the insurer.
"ING Bank posted a solid first-quarter underlying pre-tax result of 1.176 billion euros, reflecting an increase in the net interest margin and lower risk costs as economic conditions improved," Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said in a statement.
Loan losses at the bank came in at 468 million euros for the quarter, down on the 561 million euros in the first quarter of 2013 and in line with the bank's guidance that last year was the peak. Net lending grew by 5.1 billion euros.
The group confirmed that a mooted stock market offering of its insurance arm would now only be a secondary listing, after it attracted private investment of 1.275 billion euros and agreed to put 850 million euros of group capital into the insurer. ($1 = 0.7177 euros) (Reporting By Laura Noonan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
MEXICO CITY, Jan 23 Jose Cuervo, the world's biggest tequila producer, is planning a Feb. 8 pricing for its long-delayed initial public offering (IPO), two sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 A powerful storm with pounding rains and high winds roared up the U.S. East Coast on Monday, threatening travel for millions, after killing at least 20 people in the South and flattening a mobile home park in southwest Georgia.