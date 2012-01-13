By Denny Thomas and Clare Baldwin

HONG KONG Jan 13 Dutch bancassurer ING has hired Goldman Sachs to handle the sale of its Asian operations, a source close to the matter told Reuters on Friday, as the company seeks options for the division after scrapping its original plan.

JP Morgan is also expected to get an advisory role for the auction, sources said, though they could not confirm if the bank was officially hired.

Insurance sector advisers in Asia have been waiting for several years for the ING assets to come on the block, as industry peers are expected to be tempted by the sale.

Some analyst and banker estimates put the value of ING's Asian businesses at more than $6 billion, which would make it the biggest Asia insurance M&A deal ever.

The appointment of the banks comes a day after ING CEO Jan Hommen announced that the company had ditched a proposal to list its combined European and Asian insurance and investment operations, and would instead consider other options for its Asian businesses.

Goldman, J.P Morgan and ING declined to comment. Sources were not authorised to speak to the media because details were not yet public.

U.S., European and Japanese insurers are expected to show interest in the ING assets, sources say, as the industry sees Asia as a brighter prospect for growth.

Life insurance premiums in Asia's emerging economies are forecast to grow by 10.3 percent in 2012, compared with 3.3 percent growth in industrialised nations, according to Swiss Re estimates.

One sign of the region's redhot potential is reflected in the premiums Asian insurers are able to command. Asian life insurers typically trade at a price to embedded value of around 1.4 compared with the 0.6 of their European and U.S. peers.

"They have pretty solid market positions that would certainly be attractive to some foreign life insurers who want to grow in the region," said Sally Yim, a senior credit officer at Moody's Investors Service in Hong Kong who focuses on the insurance industry in Asia Pacific.

TWO PARTS

ING's Asia-Pacific operations had an enterprise value, including debt, of 4.9 billion euros ($6.3 billion) at the end of June last year, an investor presentation on ING's website shows.

Bankers say that nearly two-thirds of the value was derived from South Korea and Japan, raising the question of whether there will be bidders for the entire Asia business or just parts.

"Their sale pitch will be 'it's an Asian business', but in reality it's a Korean business offering slower growth," said a source who advises financial institutions.

A lump sale would probably mean a foreign insurer bulking up on its Asia operations; country-by-country sales could mean that some of ING's assets end up with domestic insurers.

"It all depends on pricing. They (ING) want to extract the most value out of the Asia business because that's where the growth is and that's the most attractive to potential buyers," Moody's Yim said.

If it's a lump sale, insurance companies AIA and Prudential, which have a deep presence in Asia, are less likely to be interested because they already have a sizable share of the market. Excluding Japan, the two companies together account for about 7.3 percent of life insurance premiums, according to Credit Suisse estimates.