SEOUL May 24 South Korea's unlisted Kyobo Life
Insurance Co Ltd has made a bid for a controlling stake in ING
Groep NV's South Korean insurance unit, a spokesman for
Kyobo Life said on Friday.
"After conducting due diligence, Kyobo decided to
participate as we saw a chance for new growth momentum as well
as opportunities for synergy from (the ING unit's) client base
and sales channels," the spokesman said.
He declined to give further details about Kyobo's bid.
ING Groep NV came to an agreement with European regulators
in November to sell more than 50 percent of its Asian operations
by the end of 2013, as part of ING's wider Asia divestment
programme to repay its 10 billion euro state bailout received
during the global financial crisis. [ID:ID:nL5E8MJ227]
($1 = 0.7751 euros)
(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)