(Corrects title to New York County District Attorney's Office
in paragraph 4.)
By Brett Wolf
ST. LOUIS, June 21 (Thomson Reuters Accelus) - Even though
Dutch bank ING Bank Nv agreed last week to forfeit a record $619
million for improperly helping Iranians and Cubans evade
sanctions by pumping billions of dollars through the U.S.
financial system, individual bankers have so far escaped
prosecution.
This lack has fueled charges that U.S. and local enforcers
would rather collect fines than punish individual executives,
and that doing so can weaken sanctions enforcement. Authorities,
however, say proving wrongdoing by individuals in such cases is
harder than it seems.
"It seems like the only people the government wants to
prosecute are low-level drug dealers who structure cash deposits
at banks. They go to jail," said retired Drug Enforcement
Administration agent Bob Mazur. "But institutions that commit
massive crimes to move billions of dollars simply pay fines.
Maybe this is considered by the government to be too lucrative a
revenue stream to worry about putting people behind bars."
The involvement of the New York County District Attorney's
Office in the ING case and other sanctions cases raised
particular concern from former U.S. Treasury Department official
Peter Djinis.
"I continue to be surprised that the Manhattan District
Attorney's Office spends years of its office's resources and
personnel on what is unarguably a federal crime, not a city or
state crime," Djinis said.
"Was the DA's office concerned that the feds could not do
an adequate job investigating the violations? Or, perhaps more
cynically, was it more concerned that it would not share in the
deep pockets penalty the federal investigation was most
assuredly going to extract from ING?"
ING is just the latest in a long line of international
banks that have failed to comply with U.S. anti-money
laundering, tax and sanctions laws and when caught, simply paid
fines totaling billions of dollars, Mazur said. Mazur's
undercover work in the 1980s helped bring down the corrupt Bank
of Credit and Commerce International (BCCI), in which top
executives were successfully prosecuted.
The U.S. Justice Department and New York County Attorney
General's Office, which together have handled many of the
high-profile sanctions cases, said they will always bring
criminal charges where evidence permits.
"I understand people want to see not just the banks pay a
lot of money but see individuals prosecuted; I think we all
share that desire, we just have to be mindful that we have to
have legally sufficient evidence to prove the case beyond a
reasonable doubt," said Adam Kaufmann, chief of the New York
County District Attorney's Office's investigations division.
The agencies' probe of ING found that the bank illegally
moved billions of dollars, linked to parties in Cuba, Iran and
other blacklisted countries facing sanctions, through banks in
Manhattan between the early 1990s and 2007. As in past cases,
the agencies will split the $619 million forfeiture.
ING has taken disciplinary action including terminations and
forced early retirement against more than 60 employees involved
in the sanctions violations, ING spokeswoman Carolien van der
Giessen said in an emailed statement. She declined to provide
names or other information about those who were disciplined and
declined to comment regarding calls for the prosecution of ING
employees.
"STRIPPING"
Among violations the ING probe found, the bank
systematically removed references to sanctioned parties from
wire-transfer payment messages, a tactic dubbed "stripping." The
practice was once a common practice at several major European
and British banks.
Documents filed in federal court in Washington include a
number of references to emails in which ING employees were told
to take steps to hide the true identities of U.S.-sanctioned
parties to ensure that their transactions cleared the U.S.
sanctions net. There has so far been no sign that prosecutors
plan to bring charges against any of the bankers involved in the
email exchanges.
In the BCCI case, Mazur said, several executives including
BCCI President Swaleh Nazvi, were convicted on federal charges.
Amjad Awan, who was convicted of money laundering for his work
in the bank's Latin America division, ultimately cooperated with
prosecutors and offered testimony that helped convict former
Panamanian strongman Manuel Noriega on drug trafficking and
money laundering charges in 1992.
"That is why you can't just fine crooked bankers," Mazur
said.
In 2009, Swiss banking giant UBS paid a $780 million fine to
the Justice Department as part of an agreement in which it
admitted to fraud and conspiracy in helping about 19,000 wealthy
Americans hide up to $20 billion in secret bank accounts.
But the only UBS banker who was criminally prosecuted was
former private-banking executive Brad Birkenfeld, who
voluntarily disclosed UBS' misdeeds to the Justice Department in
2007.
"The whistleblower went to jail," he said.
In a 2010 deal involving Wachovia Bank, which Wells Fargo
bought in 2008, Wachovia agreed to pay $160 million as part of a
Justice Department money-laundering probe. The probe found that
the bank's failure to properly guard against money laundering
had allowed drug traffickers to pump large sums through the
bank. No bankers were charged.
A former Treasury official, who spoke on condition of
anonymity, said the prosecution of individuals might provide
"shock value" to get the attention of some bankers willing to
look the other way to do business linked to drug traffickers,
corrupt leaders or sanctioned parties.
Prosecutions would be most appropriate in cases where
evidence suggested that a banker profited personally from
illicit transactions, he said.
DECISION STILL OUT ON ING PROSECUTIONS
The decision is still out on whether any ING bankers will
face prosecution, Kaufmann said. The district attorney's office
and Justice Department are still reviewing evidence, he said.
"They're continuing to look at individuals to see whether
anyone can or should be prosecuted and we're helping them look
into those individuals," he said. "I think the Justice
Department will make some determinations as to whether the guilt
of anyone can be proven beyond a reasonable doubt."
In international investigations, however, there are some
"real life difficulties securing the evidence and securing
witnesses," Kauffman said. He declined to elaborate.
European privacy laws can make it difficult to identify
individual suspects at foreign financial institutions because,
for instance, U.S. prosecutors may be able to obtain only
redacted documents that do not name individuals who circulated
damning emails, a former Justice Department official said on
condition of anonymity.
Even if adequate evidence is collected, forcing foreign
nationals to appear as witnesses in a U.S. courtroom can
difficult if not impossible, the source said.
A former federal prosecutor said the comprehensiveness of
any mutual legal assistance treaty, or MLAT, that the U.S.
government is party to plays a key role in gathering evidence
during an international investigation.
"Subpoenas are no good, and you instead need MLATs.
Interviews in foreign countries require special authorization
from that country and it tends to invite reciprocal treatment of
our financial institutions operating in the foreign country.
It's a mix of practical problems and policy," the former
prosecutor said.
Jennifer Shasky Calvery, head of the Asset Forfeiture and
Money Laundering Section in the Justice Department's Criminal
Division, said department policy is to prosecute in any
situation "where we have evidence of criminal wrongdoing by
individuals, in terms of bank secrecy violations or money
laundering activity, or sanctions violations."
"The fact is sometimes with financial institutions you might
have a collective knowledge that is sufficient to take action
against the financial institution, and shows the wrongdoing of
the financial institution as a whole, but there might not be
evidence of any one person's intent sufficient for prosecution,"
she said.
When asked whether the Justice Department plans to pursue
criminal charges against any ING bankers, Shasky Calvery
declined to comment. She said, however, that ING agreed to
cooperate with any future Justice Department investigations.
"In every case we're interested in seeing which, if any,
individuals may be culpable, so this case is no different in
that regard," she said.
PARTNERSHIP QUESTIONED
Djinis' criticisms of the New York prosecutors' involvement
echoed criticisms levied against the office for years under the
leadership of former Manhattan District Attorney Robert
Morgenthau, who had a reputation for targeting errant financial
institutions.
ING is the fourth major bank to settle with New York and
U.S. authorities over "stripping" information from wire
transfers that would have identified sanctioned parties'
involvement. In 2009, Credit Suisse AG agreed to pay a $536
million fine and Lloyds TSB Bank Plc agreed to forfeit $350
million. Barclays settled in 2010 for $298 million.
Later that year, another Dutch bank, ABN AMRO, settled a
case with the Justice Department, agreeing to pay $500 million.
Kaufmann disputed the notion that the Manhattan office is
"intruding" in such investigations. He said the office played a
key role in the probes and added that it was one of his analysts
who uncovered the sanctions violations of Lloyds and Credit
Suisse and brought them to the attention of the Treasury and
Justice Departments.
"Once you're into a subject matter and you're talking to
witnesses, and you're looking at emails, you find more and more
cases. So I think it's erroneous to say that we're sort of
intruding into a federal area," Kaufmann said.
(Editing by Randall Mikkelsen; editing by M.D. Golan)