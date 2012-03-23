March 23 ING Groep NV has put its
roughly $775 million stake in Thailand's TMB Bank Pcl
on the block as the bailed-out Dutch financial services group
pushes ahead with its Asian divestments, sources familiar with
the matter told Reuters.
ING recently hired an investment bank to help find a buyer
for its 31 percent stake in TMB Bank, the sources added,
underscoring the seriousness with which the Dutch company wants
to pursue the auction.
ING and TMB declined comment. The sources declined to be
identified as the matter was not public.
ING bought the stake in Thailand's seventh-largest lender in
2007 for 460 million euros ($607 million). The Thai government,
which owns a 26.1 percent stake in TMB, has said in the past
that it wants to sell its entire stake.
ING, which received a 10 billion euro Dutch government
bailout during the financial crisis, is expected to sell its
Asian insurance and investment management business in a deal
estimated to be worth over $6 billion. For a related story,
double-click:.
ING owns a 25.2 percent direct stake in TMB and 5.84 percent
though non-voting depository receipts.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty and Denny Thomas in HONG KONG;
Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE, Ploy Ten Kate
in BANGKOK, Gilbert Kreijger in AMSTERDAM; Editing by Chris
Lewis)