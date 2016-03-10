(Adds protection structures, rationale, quote, context)

AMSTERDAM, March 10 ING, the largest Dutch bank, will hold a vote on abolishing one of its two key protections against hostile shareholders, the bank said on Thursday in documents announcing an annual general meeting on April 25.

The bank said it wanted support from shareholders to scrap a depositary receipt structure under which all shares are held by an independent trust office with the power to exercise voting rights under certain circumstances.

A second protection measure, a so-called continuity foundation with the power to issue itself a temporary blocking majority stake in the company to ward off hostile takeovers, would remain, the bank said.

"The depositary receipts were aimed not so much as a protection measure but to avoid a chance majority in the case of a low attendance rate at an AGM," spokeswoman Caroline van der Giessen said.

With shareholder turnout now structurally much higher at 54 percent last year, up from 40 percent in 2010, there was less need for the device, she said.

Protective measures are common at Dutch companies, where they are often used to ward off hostile approaches, at times to the surprise of foreign bidders.

When the government sold a first tranche in ABN Amro , the second-largest Dutch bank, last year, it put in place similar defences to protect it from a hostile takeover similar to the one which led to its 2008 collapse and state bail-out. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt; editing by Susan Thomas and David Evans)