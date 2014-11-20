* Largest acquisition to date in Indian banking sector
* ING to own roughly 7 percent stake after acquisition
* Merged entity to have 1,214 branches across the country
* Deal to close in second half of 2015
By Devidutta Tripathy and Sumeet Chatterjee
MUMBAI, Nov 20 Indian lender Kotak Mahindra Bank
has agreed to buy ING Vysya in an all-share
deal valuing its smaller rival at $2.4 billion, bulking up as
analysts predict the start of long-awaited consolidation in a
crowded banking sector.
Dutch lender ING Groep NV owns roughly a 43 percent
stake in ING Vysya. It will be the second-largest shareholder in
Kotak Mahindra after the deal -- the largest in the Indian
banking sector to date -- with a holding of about 7 percent.
India has 40 publicly traded banks, 24 of them majority
owned by the government. The state banks account for over 70
percent of a total of $1 trillion advances in India, leaving
dozens of small lenders in their wake with tiny market shares.
Analysts expect the sector to begin coalescing around a few
major players after the country's central bank in April granted
licences to set up two new banks. Deals, though, have been rare
in a banking industry hampered by restrictive regulation,
reluctant investors and strong unions.
Thursday's deal, subject to regulatory approvals, is the
first major bank takeover since top privately held lender ICICI
Bank bought Bank of Rajasthan four years ago.
"Most private sector banks ... do not really have coverage
across India and are regional players at best," Aman Bhargava,
director of financial services advisory at Grant Thornton India
LLP, said.
"Consolidation, especially amongst the private sector
players, is probably the quickest and most efficient way forward
to attain the size and geographical coverage to compete for
retail customers in a growing India."
The combination of Kotak Mahindra and ING Vysya will create
India's fourth largest private sector bank by branch network.
The share exchange ratio indicates a price of 790 rupees for
each ING Vysya share based on the average closing price of Kotak
shares during the month to Wednesday, valuing the deal at $2.4
billion, according to Reuters calculations.
That compares to ING Vysya's closing price of 816.95 rupees
on Thursday.
The combined banking entity will have 1,214 branches with a
widespread network across the country, the two banks said in a
statement. The merged bank will also leverage ING's network to
tap international business.
Kotak Mahindra's bolstered balance sheet and expanded branch
network -- assuming the deal completes -- will also put it in a
better position to tap a pickup in demand for credit from Indian
corporates and individuals in the near future, analysts said.
The transaction is expected to close in the second half of
2015, the statement said.
($1 = 61.8800 Indian rupee)
(Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing
by Mark Potter and Clara Ferreira Marques)