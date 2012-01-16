Japan shares flat as U.S. tech slide impact eases
TOKYO, June 13 Japan's Nikkei share average trimmed a bulk of its earlier losses and steadied on Tuesday, as the impact from a slide in U.S. technology shares eased.
NEW DELHI Jan 16 Indian private sector lender ING Vysya Bank expects its net interest margin in the current fiscal year to remain at or slightly improve from 2010/11 level of 3.25 percent, chief financial officer Jayant Mehrotra told reporters on a conference call on Monday. (Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary)
TOKYO, June 13 Japan's Nikkei share average trimmed a bulk of its earlier losses and steadied on Tuesday, as the impact from a slide in U.S. technology shares eased.
* India's steel ministry official says expects steel prices to go up by as much as 20 percent