UPDATE 1-TPG commits to editorial independence if it wins Fairfax Media bidding war
* Hellman & Friedman has rival offer worth as much as A$2.87 bln
May 6 Ingenic Semiconductor:
* Says the company received a patent license (No. ZL 2015 2 0093026.5), for a smartwatch
* Says the patent valid for 10 years since Feb. 10, 2015
Source text in Chinese: 985.so/ykHD
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Hellman & Friedman has rival offer worth as much as A$2.87 bln
* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY Q1 REVENUES OF EUR 4.5 MLN VS EUR 4.0 MLN YEAR AGO