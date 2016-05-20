BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway dissolves share stake in Twenty-First Century Fox
* Berkshire Hathaway dissolves share stake in Twenty-First Century Fox - SEC filing
May 20 Ingenic Semiconductor :
* Says it received a patent license (No. ZL 2015 2 0345136.6) for its intelligent glasses
* Says patent valid for 10 years since May 26, 2015
* Says patent valid for 10 years since May 26, 2015

* Qtrly gross profit $1.6 million versus $1.4 million