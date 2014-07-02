BRIEF-U.S. CPSC says Razor recalls RipStik motorized caster boards due to fall hazard
April 20 U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission:
PARIS, July 2 French IT systems group Ingenico said on Wednesday it was in exclusive talks to buy online service payment provider GlobalCollect for 820 million euros ($1.12 billion).
The deal would increase its earnings per share by around 15 percent in 2015.
Ingenico also said it expected to revise its 2016 targets upwards.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; editing by John Irish)
* Orange chooses Cabasse, subsidiary of Awox Group, to develop its first home sound bar Dolby Atmos