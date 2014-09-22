Sept 22 Ingenico :

* Announces that Elavon will rely on its EMV-ready payment solutions to power two Elavon initiatives in the United States

* Elavon has selected Ingenico to be a partner in its migration to EMV-based payment processing infrastructures in the United States

* Says it has been chosen by Elavon to run its Fanfare omni-channel marketing and customer loyalty program Source text: bit.ly/1mC1UWo Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)