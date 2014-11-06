How Reuters analyzed L.A. child lead testing data
LOS ANGELES, April 20 The Los Angeles data examined by Reuters offers a granular look at where children have been exposed to dangerous levels of lead in the United States’ most populous county.
Nov 6 Ingenico
* Ingenico Healthcare/e-ID launches VEHIS, an integrated solution for healthcare professionals
* VEHIS is portable, multi-app solution that acts as extension of a healthcare professional's workstation Source text:bit.ly/13L5qoI Further company coverage:
LOS ANGELES, April 20 The Los Angeles data examined by Reuters offers a granular look at where children have been exposed to dangerous levels of lead in the United States’ most populous county.
LOS ANGELES, April 20 With its century-old Spanish-style homes tucked behind immaculately trimmed hedges, San Marino, California, is among the most coveted spots to live in the Los Angeles area.