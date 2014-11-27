BRIEF-Jiangsu Huasheng tianlong Photoelectric says prior-period adjustments
April 25 Jiangsu Huasheng tianlong Photoelectric Co Ltd :
Nov 27 Compagnie Industrielle Et Financiere D'ingenierie Ingenico SA :
* Globalcollect, Ingenico subsidiary, and Unionpay international, subsidiary of Unionpay, today unveiled partnership that sees Globalcollect to become acquirer for Unionpay network Source text: bit.ly/1HHDbHh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
April 25 Jiangsu Huasheng tianlong Photoelectric Co Ltd :
April 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.