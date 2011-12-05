PARIS Dec 5 French payment services provider Ingenico said Monday its friendly takeover offer for smart-card-reader manufacturer Xiring had been successful, with a take-up rate worth 91.25 percent of voting rights.

Ingenico said in a statement it would offer 17 euros ($22.90) per share to Xiring's remaining shareholders, or a 2.7 percent premium to Xiring's Monday closing price of 16.56 euros.

Xiring's market capitalisation is approximately 65.7 million euros. ($1 = 0.7425 euros) (Reporting By Lionel Laurent; Editing by Christian Plumb)