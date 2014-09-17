PARIS, Sept 17 French payments company Ingenico
has signed a deal with LVMH-owned Spanish
luxury retailer Loewe to provide iPhone-based payment services
for its network of 160 stores around the world, Ingenico said on
Wednesday.
The company, which sells card terminals and mobile payment
devices, did not disclose the value of its deal with
Madrid-based Loewe, which makes high-end handbags for LVMH.
Ingenico will equip Loewe sales staff at stores in 34
countries with an iPhone-ready mobile payment system and manage
its European transactions, it said in a statement.
The company, which recently acquired online payments
services firm GlobalCollect as part of a push beyond its core
business of card payment terminals, said the deal was part of a
strategy to provide a full range of services for mobile and
online payments.
The mobile payments market has expanded gradually in recent
years but is expected to grow thanks to Apple's iPhone
6 device, which was unveiled last week and features a built-in
mobile payment capability.
(Reporting by Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by James Regan)