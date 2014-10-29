* Ingenico targets EBITDA margin 22.5-23 pct for 2014

* Says Q3 revenue up 16 percent as U.S. retailers adopt EMV

* Says positioned to gain from cross-border online payments (Adds details, background)

PARIS, Oct 29 French payments firm Ingenico raised its annual operating margin and organic growth targets on Wednesday after revenue rose strongly in the third quarter, helped by a sharp sales boost in the United States.

Ingenico, which makes card readers and handles payments between merchants and banks, saw revenue rise by 16 percent to 381 million euros ($485 million) in the quarter versus the same period last year, thanks largely to a 90-percent increase in revenue from the United States.

The firm said it had benefited as U.S. retailers adopted the EMV secure card payment standard ahead of a national rollout timetable in time for the end-of-year holidays, while it also flagged strong growth in Asia.

For the full year, Ingenico raised its target for earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) to between 22.5 and 23 percent, compared with its previous guidance of between 21.5 and 22.5 percent.

It said it expected annual organic growth to exceed 15 percent, versus a previous outlook of between 14 and 16 percent, to reach revenue of 1.465 billion to 1.475 billion euros.

The launch in September of Apple Pay disrupted a complex and segmented payments market, which spans makers of card chips and readers to companies ensuring secure transactions between merchants and their banks.

While Apple's foray is seen as a threat to many firms, Ingenico -- which earns most of its money from securing transactions and facilitating online payments -- argues that it stands to benefit from wider adoption of Apple Pay.

Ingenico has sought to promote its compatibility with Apple's payment services, striking a deal last month with LVMH-owned Spanish luxury firm Loewe to equip sales staff with an iPhone-ready mobile payment system.

It has also sought to build up its share of the global online payment market with the acquisition of GlobalCollect. (1 US dollar = 0.7849 euro) (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur. Editing by Jane Merrman)