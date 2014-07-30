PARIS, July 30 French payments company Ingenico upped its annual organic growth and operating margin targets on Wednesday after it reported a strong increase in second-quarter revenue helped by demand in North America and emerging markets.

Ingenico said its organic growth rate would be 14 to 16 percent this year, versus an earlier target of 10-15 percent. It raised its EBITDA margin target to 21.5 to 22.5 percent from 21 percent previously. Second-quarter revenue was 378 million euros ($506 million), up 20 percent from the same period last year.

(1 US dollar = 0.7475 euro) (Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Leila Abboud)