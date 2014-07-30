PARIS, July 30 French payments company Ingenico
upped its annual organic growth and operating margin
targets on Wednesday after it reported a strong increase in
second-quarter revenue helped by demand in North America and
emerging markets.
Ingenico said its organic growth rate would be 14 to 16
percent this year, versus an earlier target of 10-15 percent. It
raised its EBITDA margin target to 21.5 to 22.5 percent from 21
percent previously. Second-quarter revenue was 378 million euros
($506 million), up 20 percent from the same period last year.
(1 US dollar = 0.7475 euro)
(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; Editing by Leila Abboud)