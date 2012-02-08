NEW YORK Feb 8 Ingersoll Rand Plc, posted stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday, saying cost cuts boosted profit margins even as sales fell in a challenging housing and commercial construction market, but the maker of Schlage locks and Trane air conditioners warned that many of its markets were slowing.

Net earnings rose 14 percent to $242.2 million, or 76 cents per share, from $212.1 million, or 62 cents per share, a year earlier.

The results beat analysts' average forecast by 10 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

A stock buyback sharply reduced the number of shares outstanding.

Sales fell 5 percent to $3.51 billion.

Ingersoll said demand was slowing across its major markets. Its full-year sales and profit forecasts were both below Wall Street estimates.

Ingersoll calls for 2012 earnings from continuing operations of $2.90 to $3.10 a share on sales of $14 billion to $14.4 billion. That compares with analyst estimates of $3.12 a share and sales of $14.6 billion.