NEW YORK Feb 8 Ingersoll Rand Plc,
posted stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings on Wednesday,
saying cost cuts boosted profit margins even as sales fell in a
challenging housing and commercial construction market, but the
maker of Schlage locks and Trane air conditioners warned that
many of its markets were slowing.
Net earnings rose 14 percent to $242.2 million, or 76 cents
per share, from $212.1 million, or 62 cents per share, a year
earlier.
The results beat analysts' average forecast by 10 cents a
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
A stock buyback sharply reduced the number of shares
outstanding.
Sales fell 5 percent to $3.51 billion.
Ingersoll said demand was slowing across its major markets.
Its full-year sales and profit forecasts were both below Wall
Street estimates.
Ingersoll calls for 2012 earnings from continuing operations
of $2.90 to $3.10 a share on sales of $14 billion to $14.4
billion. That compares with analyst estimates of $3.12 a share
and sales of $14.6 billion.